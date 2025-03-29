Chapman, Mitchell register highest ODI partnership for NZ vs Pakistan
What's the story
Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell have recorded the highest partnership for New Zealand against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
The duo achieved the record during the first ODI of their three-match series at McLean Park, Napier.
Having added 199 runs for the fourth wicket, they broke the previous record of New Zealand's Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle, who had a partnership of 193 runs in 2001.
While Chapman made a breathtaking 132, Mitchell contributed with 76 runs.
Match highlights
Chapman's century and Mitchell's blitz propel New Zealand
Chapman's gritty century helped New Zealand post a challenging 344-9 in the first ODI against Pakistan.
This is now NZ's second-highest total against Pakistan at home, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The Kiwis were reduced to 50/3 while batting first when Chapman and Mitchell steadied the ship with a vital partnership.
Chapman completed his third ODI century in the 38th over.
Bowling breakthroughs
Niazi's wickets break record, but Chapman continues to shine
The record-breaking 199-run partnership was finally broken by Irfan Niazi, who dismissed Mitchell for 76 off 84 deliveries.
Despite losing his partner, Chapman continued his aggressive approach and propelled New Zealand past 300.
However, he was eventually dismissed by Niazi for a career-best score of 132 off 111 balls.
Historical context
Inzamam-ul-Haq and Aamer Sohail still hold overall record
Despite Chapman and Mitchell's phenomenal feat, the overall record for highest partnership in ODIs between New Zealand and Pakistan still lies with Inzamam-ul-Haq and Aamer Sohail.
The duo had created an unbroken record of an unbeaten 263-run stand for the second wicket against New Zealand in Sharjah way back in 1994.
This historic feat still remains a benchmark for future partnerships.
Final overs
Late wickets and Abbas's 50 end New Zealand innings
In the 46th over, Haris Rauf struck twice, getting skipper Michael Bracewell (9) and Mitchell Hay (0) out, while Irfan Niazi took his third wicket by sending Nathan Smith back for 2.
However, debutant Mohammad Abbas gave late fireworks with a quickfire 52 off just 26 balls with three fours and three sixes.
His efforts helped New Zealand reach 344-9 before the innings ended.
Chapman
Third ODI ton for Chapman
Chapman scored 13 fours and six maximums en route to his 111-ball 132, his career-best ODI score.
This was the batter's maiden 50-plus score against Pakistan in ODIs, having raced to 289 runs against them at 41.28.
The southpaw has overall completed 868 ODI runs at 39.45, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His tally includes three tons and as many fifties. While 717 of his ODI runs have come in NZ colors, his remaining 151 came for Hong Kong.
Stats
2,000 ODI runs loading for Mitchell
Mitchell made 76 runs from 84 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes.
Playing his 50th ODI, the senior Kiwi batter has raced to 1,980 runs at an average of 49.5. His tally includes six tons and nine half-centuries.
622 of his runs have come against Pakistan at 51.83 (100s: 2, 50s: 3). This was his second 50-plus score at home (ODIs).