Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell have recorded the highest partnership for New Zealand against Pakistan in ODI cricket.

The duo achieved the record during the first ODI of their three-match series at McLean Park, Napier.

Having added 199 runs for the fourth wicket, they broke the previous record of New Zealand's Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle, who had a partnership of 193 runs in 2001.

While Chapman made a breathtaking 132, Mitchell contributed with 76 runs.