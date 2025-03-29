Centurion Mark Chapman breaks Ross Taylor's ODI record against Pakistan
What's the story
New Zealand dasher Mark Chapman reached a new high in the first ODI against Pakistan at McLean Park, Napier on March 29.
He scored a brilliant 132 runs, surpassing Ross Taylor's record for the highest ODI score by a Kiwi batter against Pakistan.
The match witnessed New Zealand scoring their second-highest total at home against Pakistan, with 344/9.
Record
Chapman's record-breaking innings
Chapman's innings broke Ross Taylor's record in the ICC World Cup 2011.
Taylor had scored an unbeaten 131 off 124 balls in that match, taking New Zealand to 302/7 and comfortably beating Pakistan by 110 runs.
Meanwhile, Chapman's stunning performance saw him go past Taylor. Batting at number four, he played with great intent and made runs all over the park.
Game plan
Pakistan's strategy and performance
Pakistan's plan for the match was to play four pacers and no specialist spinner.
Even with Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem in the squad, captain Mohammad Rizwan opted for Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, debutants Mohammad Ali, and Akif Javed.
It was a gamble that didn't pay off as the team's dependence on pace didn't produce the desired result against Chapman's batting strength.
Teamwork
Chapman's partnership with Mitchell
After an early dismissal of Will Young by Naseem Shah and two Javed strikes with the new ball, Chapman stitched a formidable partnership with Daryl Mitchell.
The duo shared a 199-run stand for the fourth wicket.
Irfan Khan finally broke this partnership in the 42nd over by dismissing Mitchell, who scored 76 runs from 84 balls including four fours and four sixes.
Late surge
Abbas shines in the final overs
In the final overs, debutant Muhammad Abbas turned the game on its head.
He scored 52 runs off just 26 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes.
His explosive innings added to New Zealand's total and further highlighted Pakistan's need for a reliable fifth bowler.
Abbas said he was happy to contribute to his team's victory and got support from his family present in the crowd.
Stats
Third ODI ton for Chapman
Chapman scored 13 fours and six maximums en route to his 111-ball 132, his career-best ODI score.
This was the batter's maiden 50-plus score against Pakistan in ODIs, having raced to 289 runs against them at 41.28.
The southpaw has overall completed 868 ODI runs at 39.45, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His tally includes three tons and as many fifties.
While 717 of his ODI runs have come in NZ colors, his remaining 151 came for Hong Kong.