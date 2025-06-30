Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina storms past Bondar to reach second round

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina stormed past Anna Bondar to reach the 2025 Wimbledon second round. Svitolina claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win over the unseeded Bondar in the women's singles first-round clash at Court 18. Notably, the former has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the fifth successive edition she has featured in. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Svitolina won a total of 59 points and 18 winners throughout the match. She served two aces compared to Bondar's one. The former had a win percentage of 79 and 70 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her eight break points. Notably, Bondar had more unforced errors (26) than Svitolina (13). The former registered six double-faults.

Wimbledon Svitolina gets past 20 Wimbledon wins As mentioned, Svitolina has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fifth successive edition she has featured in. She reached the semi-final in 2019, second round in 2021, semi-final in 2023, and quarter-final in 2024. While the 2020 Wimbledon was abandoned (COVID-19), she missed the tournament in 2022. The Ukrainian now has a 21-10 win-loss record at Wimbledon.