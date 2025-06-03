What's the story

Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the 2025 French Open by beating Elina Svitolina in straight sets on Tuesday.

5th seed Swiatek beat 13th seed Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. This was a statement win against Svitolina after a hard-fought R16 clash.

Swiatek has now set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

