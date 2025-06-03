Iga Swiatek maintains 26-match winning streak at French Open: Stats
What's the story
Iga Swiatek has reached the semi-finals of the 2025 French Open by beating Elina Svitolina in straight sets on Tuesday.
5th seed Swiatek beat 13th seed Svitolina 6-1, 7-5 on Court Philippe-Chatrier. This was a statement win against Svitolina after a hard-fought R16 clash.
Swiatek has now set up a blockbuster semi-final clash against world number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka.
Here's more.
Information
26th win on the bounce for Swiatek
Swiatek won her 26th match on the trot at Roland Garros. Notably, 5th seed Swiatek won each of the last three women's singles title here in Paris. She has now won 5 matches this season and is another two away from lifting the prized asset.
Numbers
40-2 win-loss record at Roland Garros
Swiatek, who is a four-time winner of the Roland Garros crown, has extended her win-loss tally here to 40-2.
She has now reached the semis in Paris for the 5th time. Overall, Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 93-19 at Grand Slams.
She is chasing a 6th Grand Slam title, including 5 at Roland Garros.
Details
Match stats and H2H record
Swiatek fired 2 aces compared to Svitolina's zero. Swiatek committed three double faults with Svitolina committing one.
Swiatek had a 74% win on the 1st serve and a 54% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/8 break points. Swiatek clocked 23 winners and 29 unforced errors to Svitolina's 12 and 28.
Swiatek now owns a 4-1 win-loss record over Svitolina on the WTA Tour.
Information
How has Swiatek fared versus Sabalenka?
Swiatek owns an 8-4 win-loss record over Sabalenka in 12 meetings on the WTA Tour. Earlier on Tuesday, Sabalenka took down 8th seed Qinwen Zheng 7-6, 6-3 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Opta stats
100 wins on clay surface for Swiatek
Only Chris Evert, Margaret Court (109 each) and Monica Seles (113) have played fewer WTA clay court matches than Swiatek (114) to claim 100 wins on the surface in the Open Era.
Swiatek has won her last 26 matches at Roland Garros, matching the longest winning streak in a single women's singles Grand Slam event this century after Serena Williams (26, US Open).
Twitter Post
Semi-finals!
