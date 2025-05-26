French Open: Iga Swiatek starts title defense by beating Sramkova
What's the story
Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Rebecca Sramkova.
The Polish star claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the women's singles first round.
Sramkova gave Swiatek a run for the money in both the sets, but the latter broke fourth times to seal the encounter.
She is vying for her sixth Grand Slam title.
Here are the stats.
Match stats
A look at match stats
Swiatek won a total of 67 points and 25 winners throughout the match. She served one ace compared to Sramkova's five.
The former had a win percentage of 70 and 56 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 31 of her 66 receiving points.
Notably, Sramkova had more unforced errors (22) than Swiatek (17). The latter registered three double-faults.
Run
Four-time French Open champion
Swiatek, the world number five, lifted the 2024 French Open trophy after beating Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.
With a 6-2, 6-1 win, Swiatek claimed her third successive Roland Garros title and a fourth overall at this Slam.
The 23-year-old has now won 22 consecutive matches at Roland Garros. She has a 36-2 record at the clay-court major.
Information
Swiatek leads this tally
As per Opta, Swiatek now has the most singles wins among active women at the French Open (main draw). She overtook Sloane Stephens, who owns 35 wins in this regard. Petra Kvitova and Elina Svitolina have 30 wins each.
Record
Exceptional record in opening rounds
Swiatek has raced to a win-loss record of 24-1 in Grand Slam first rounds. Her only first-round exit came in 2019 (Wimbledon).
According to Opta, only Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Evonne Goolagong, Monica Seles, and Serena Williams are ahead of Swiatek in terms of Grand Slam opening round singles victories (First 25 appearances at majors).