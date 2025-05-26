What's the story

Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Rebecca Sramkova.

The Polish star claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the women's singles first round.

Sramkova gave Swiatek a run for the money in both the sets, but the latter broke fourth times to seal the encounter.

She is vying for her sixth Grand Slam title.

