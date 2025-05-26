What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders ended their dismal IPL 2025 campaign with a 110-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

They were bundled out for 168 in a bid to chase down 279. Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten ton was the highlight.

Notably, KKR suffered their biggest IPL defeat in terms of runs.

They were also devoid of a 50-plus opening partnership this season.