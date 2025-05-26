IPL: Teams without a 50-plus opening partnership in a season
Kolkata Knight Riders ended their dismal IPL 2025 campaign with a 110-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
They were bundled out for 168 in a bid to chase down 279. Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten ton was the highlight.
Notably, KKR suffered their biggest IPL defeat in terms of runs.
They were also devoid of a 50-plus opening partnership this season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008
As per Cricbuzz, Royal Challengers Bengaluru had no 50-plus opening partnerships in the inaugural IPL season (2008).
Interestingly, RCB featured in the first-ever IPL game, against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Led by Rahul Dravid, RCB tried several opening combinations, which also included Virat Kohli. However, none worked.
RCB's highest opening stand from the season was 37. They finished second-last with just four wins.
Delhi Capitals in 2010
Delhi Capitals had a similar run two year later, in IPL 2010.
DC, who were Delhi Daredevils back then, were deprived of a 50-plus opening partnership.
A star-studded DC side narrowly missed the playoff berth after finishing fifth with 14 points.
DC's top three — Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and David Warner — were in form, but they couldn't form a solid opening pair.
Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025
As mentioned, KKR have become the third side sans a 50-plus opening stand in an IPL season. Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine couldn't fire for KKR at the top throughout the 2025 season. KKR experimented with Rahmanullah Gurbaz as well but to no avail.