What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has defended his teammate Venkatesh Iyer's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The team finished eighth on the points table with just five wins from 14 matches.

Expected to be strong contenders for the trophy, the team was hampered by several players' poor form and injuries, including that of Iyer.

The southpaw scored just 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.29.