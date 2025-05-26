Was Venkatesh Iyer burdened by price tag in IPL 2025?
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane has defended his teammate Venkatesh Iyer's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The team finished eighth on the points table with just five wins from 14 matches.
Expected to be strong contenders for the trophy, the team was hampered by several players' poor form and injuries, including that of Iyer.
The southpaw scored just 142 runs in 11 matches at an average of 20.29.
Defense
Rahane dismisses pressure theory related to Iyer's price tag
Rahane dismissed the theory that the pressure of Iyer's hefty price tag of ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction, was affecting his performance.
"Your attitude doesn't change on the field," Rahane said during a post-match press conference, stressing that a player's focus should be on controllable factors.
He praised Iyer for his hard work and commitment both during matches and practice sessions, even before his injury sidelined him toward the end of IPL 2025 season.
Perspective
Rahane: High price tag doesn't guarantee better performance
Rahane further stressed that a high price tag doesn't mean a player will work harder or perform better.
"Someone's not going to work doubly harder if he's getting 20 plus crore or someone's not going to work less harder when he's getting 1, 2, 3 crore," he said.
He praised Iyer's attitude, saying he was always keen to contribute positively to the team on and off the field.
Statement
Rahane reflects on team's performance and preparation
Captain Rahane also opened up on the challenges and expressed his faith in the team's resilience for the future.
"We had our moments, we had our chances and I said that earlier also during those matches, as a unit, we didn't play well."
"I'm sure our players will learn from their mistakes. We'll come back really stronger next year," he added further.