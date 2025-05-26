What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are preparing to meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the final league game of the 2025 IPL at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium on May 27.

The third-placed RCB has been handed a golden opportunity to finish in top two for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, LSG have been eliminated from the playoff race but will hope to spoil RCB's plans.

Here we decode the anticipated player battles.