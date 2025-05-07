Gujarat Titans, RCB inch closer toward IPL 2025 playoffs: Details
What's the story
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have established themselves as serious contenders for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs after a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.
The nail-biter, which saw GT winning by three wickets off the final ball, has impacted the standings of the teams in contention.
However, despite the win, GT's qualification isn't assured yet, as they have played the same number of matches as RCB and PBKS, and one less than MI.
Qualification scenarios
GT's path to playoffs: A closer look
With 16 points from 11 matches (NRR: +0.793), GT remain a strong contender for the playoffs.
The team has three fixtures remaining - against Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
A win in any of these matches would seal their playoff spot.
As per Cricbuzz, however, to ensure a top two finish, they would require either Punjab Kings (PBKS) or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lose one match.
MI's challenge
Mumbai Indians's playoff prospects after loss to GT
Mumbai Indians (MI) took a hit in their pursuit of a top two finish after losing to GT.
Although they began the season with four losses in five games, they bounced back with six successive wins.
With 14 points from 12 matches, MI can book their berth by winning both remaining fixtures against PBKS and DC.
However, even a win wouldn't guarantee them a top two finish as RCB, GT, and PBKS could all cross the 18-point mark.
KKR's chances
Kolkata Knight Riders's playoff hopes hinge on upcoming matches
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have recently registered back-to-back wins, but their road to the playoffs remains tricky.
With 11 points from 11 matches, KKR can only reach a maximum of 17 points if they win all three remaining matches against CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RCB.
However, that might not be enough for qualification as four other teams could go past this point tally.
Information
RCB eye a finish within top two
RCB have played 11 matches so far and own 8 wins and 3 defeats. They have amassed 16 points with a healthy NRR of +0.482. A win from remaining of their three games will ensure a playoff berth. Two wins will see them secure top-two.