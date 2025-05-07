What's the story

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have established themselves as serious contenders for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs after a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

The nail-biter, which saw GT winning by three wickets off the final ball, has impacted the standings of the teams in contention.

However, despite the win, GT's qualification isn't assured yet, as they have played the same number of matches as RCB and PBKS, and one less than MI.