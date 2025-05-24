IPL 2025, SRH vs KKR: Presenting key player battles
In a stark contrast to their performance last year, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.
Separated by net run rate, the two teams are placed seventh and eighth in the 10-team table and have already been knocked out of the playoff race.
The two sides will meet at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday in their respective last league match this year.
Here are the anticipated player battles.
#1
Ishan Kishan vs Sunil Narine
Ishan Kishan, who lit up the tournament opener with a ton, endured a streak of low scores thereafter.
However, he made a statement with an unbeaten 94 from 48 balls versus RCB in his last assignment.
Though KKR spinner Sunil Narine has outsmarted Kishan twice across six IPL meetings, the latter has a strike rate of 152.94 in this battle.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine has an economy of 8.26 vs left-handed batters this season (4 wickets at 30.75).
#2
Sunil Narine vs Pat Cummins
Another interesting face-off can be between Narine and Pat Cummins as the former is also known for his aggressive batting at the top.
While Narine can be a dangerous opener, Cummins appears to have his number.
The Australian captain has dismissed Narine twice in just 11 balls before in IPL.
Notably, Narine has endured a poor season with the bat, managing just 215 runs at 21.50.
Cummins claimed 3/28 in his last outing against RCB.
#3
Varun Chakravarthy vs Heinrich Klaasen
Another mystery KKR spinner who can shine in the upcoming game is Varun Chakravarthy.
He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 7 this season. Moreover, he claimed 3/22 when KKR and SRH met earlier in the season.
Chakravarthy's battle with Heinrich Klaasen can be enticing as the latter has a strike rate of 156.43 vs spin this season.
Though Chakravarthy has trapped the SRH star once across five IPL meetings, Klaasen's strike rate against him is 175.