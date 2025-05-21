Meet tennis legend Novak Djokovic's new coaching team
What's the story
Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic has unveiled his new coaching setup at the Gonet Geneva Open.
The announcement comes just a week after he parted ways with coach Andy Murray.
The Serbian tennis star revealed that he will be working with two familiar faces in his coaching team — Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic.
Djokovic now eyes his 100th ATP singles title.
Coaching duo
Djokovic's new coaching team
Vemic, who was the captain of the Serbian Billie Jean King Cup team and was also a part of Djokovic's coaching team years ago along with Marian, will accompany him to Geneva and the following French Open.
Bosnjakovic, on the other hand, is Djokovic's assistant coach and analyst. The two will split their roles in his upcoming tournaments.
Future plans
Djokovic reflects on coaching changes
Reflecting on his split with Murray, Djokovic admitted the partnership looked promising in January when he beat Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open this year. But they didn't win a trophy together.
The Serbian star explained he doesn't have any long-term coaching ambitions currently and is happy with the current setup.
"I'm fine with these guys and I'm happy the way it is," he said.
Upcoming challenges
Djokovic's pursuit of 100th tour-level title
As he heads toward his 100th tour-level title, Djokovic will take on Marton Fucsovics in Geneva.
The Serbian tennis ace leads their ATP head-to-head series 5-0.
This match is part of Djokovic's ongoing journey with his newly formed coaching team.
Djokovic is also eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title, which would take him past Australia's Margaret Court in all-time wins.
His next big challenge will be Roland Garros, starting May 25.