French Open 2025: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reaches second round
What's the story
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2025 French Open second round after overcoming Giulio Zeppieri.
The Spaniard claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the men's singles first round.
Notably, Alcaraz has not faced a first-round exit at any of his Grand Slam main-draw appearance since his debut.
He is now vying for his fifth major title.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at match stats
Alcaraz won a total of 98 points and 31 winners throughout the match. He served three aces compared to Zeppieri's six.
Alcaraz had a win percentage of 77 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 37 of his 85 receiving points.
Notably, Zeppieri had more unforced errors (28) than Alcaraz (23). The latter registered four double-faults.
Triumph
Alcaraz scripted history at 2024 Roland Garros
Last year, Alcaraz won his maiden French Open title after beating Germany's Alexander Zverev in a thrilling final. He won the five-setter 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.
At 21 years and 35 days, Alcaraz became the second-youngest player in the Open Era to win all his first three men's singles Grand Slam finals, older only than Bjorn Borg (20 years and 27 days).
Information
His record at French Open
Alcaraz has improved to a 19-3 win-loss record at the French Open. He hasn't won more matches at the other three Grand Slams. Apart from winning the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz reached the semi-final in 2023 and quarter-final in 2022.
Form
Italian Open champion
Earlier this month, Alcaraz won the 2025 Italian Open after beating top seed Jannik Sinner in the final. The Spaniard won 7-6 (5), 6-1 to claim his seventh ATP Masters honor.
As per Opta, Alcaraz became the fifth-youngest player in the Open Era to win 10+ ATP event titles on clay after Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal, Kent Carlsson, and Bjorn Borg.
Information
Alcaraz to take on Fabian Marozsan
Alcaraz will take on Fabian Marozsan in the second round of French Open 2025. As per the ATP, the two players are tied (1-1) in terms of head-to-head meetings. Alcaraz beat him at the Indian Wells last year.