What's the story

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached the 2025 French Open second round after overcoming Giulio Zeppieri.

The Spaniard claimed a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory in the men's singles first round.

Notably, Alcaraz has not faced a first-round exit at any of his Grand Slam main-draw appearance since his debut.

He is now vying for his fifth major title.

Here are the key stats.