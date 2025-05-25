Aryna Sabalenka reaches 2nd round of 2025 French Open: Stats
What's the story
Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 2nd round of the 2025 French Open.
Sabaelenka, who is seeking a first Roland Garros crown, overcame Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets. She won the match 6-1, 6-0.
She will next face either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini in the second round.
Sabalenka took an hour to win on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Here's more.
Information
Sabalenka has won a tour-leading three titles this year
Sabalenka, who is the reigning US Open champion, owns a tour-leading three titles this year, including her third Madrid Open crown last month. She owns a 35-6 win-loss record in 2025 on the WTA Tour.
Do you know?
A look at the match stats
Sabalenka doled out 5 aces compared to her opponent's nil. Both players committed one double fault each. Sabalenka had a 71% win on the 1st serve and a 75% win on the 2nd. She also converted 5/11 break points. She also fired 30 winners.
Numbers
17-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros and a unique record
With this win, Sabalenka owns a 17-7 win-loss record at Roland Garros. She is a one-time semi-finalist and a one-time quarter-finalist here in Paris.
Overall, the three-time Grand Slam winner has raced to a win-loss record of 84-24.
As per Opta, Sabalenka is the top-seeded player with the fewest games conceded at her opening match in Roland Garros (one) since Serena Williams in 2013.
Do you know?
2nd round at Roland Garros for 7th straight season
Sabalenka has made the second round at Roland Garros in all of the last seven years. Notably, only four other players can equal this record in women's singles this year: Daria Kasatkina, Caroline Garcia, Elise Mertens and champion Iga Swiatek.
Records
3-0 H2H win-loss record for Sabalenka over Rakhimova
Sabalenka now holds a 3-0 record against Rakhimova on the WTA Tour.
Last year, she overcame Rakhimova in the second round of Washington, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
Sabalenka also beat Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2 in the 2023 French Open third round before this win.
Meanwhile, Sabalenka has extended her winning streak in the opening round of majors to 18 victories.
Twitter Post
Win!
Focused and determined 🔮#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/LGCTe1i2oJ— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 25, 2025