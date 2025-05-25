What's the story

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the 2nd round of the 2025 French Open.

Sabaelenka, who is seeking a first Roland Garros crown, overcame Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets. She won the match 6-1, 6-0.

She will next face either Jil Teichmann or qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini in the second round.

Sabalenka took an hour to win on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

