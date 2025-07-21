Page Loader
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from post, cites medical reasons
By Snehil Singh
Jul 21, 2025
09:53 pm
What's the story

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post with immediate effect. He cited health reasons in his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. "To prioritize health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately," he wrote. The resignation comes under Article 67(a) of the Constitution, which allows for such an action.

Farewell note

Dhankhar thanks PM Modi, Murmu

In his resignation letter, Dhankhar thanked President Murmu for her support and the wonderful working relationship they shared. He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers for their cooperation during his tenure. "The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory," he added.

Tenure highlights

Witnessing India's progress was a privilege: Dhankhar

Dhankhar also spoke about his experiences as Vice President, calling it a privilege to witness India's remarkable economic progress during his tenure. He expressed pride in India's global rise and confidence in its future. "Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," he said.

Election timeline

Election for new VP to be held within 60 days

Following Dhankhar's resignation, a formal election to fill the vice-presidential vacancy will be held within 60 days. The election will be conducted by all members of both Houses of Parliament through a proportional representation system using the single transferable vote. In accordance with Article 64 of the Constitution, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh (elected in August 2022) will act as the Acting Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha until a new Vice President is elected.