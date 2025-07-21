By the numbers: Stellar Masters 1000 records of Novak Djokovic

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic recently announced that he will miss the impending Canada Masters, starting July 27. Djokovic, who recently lost the Wimbledon semi-final, will focus on his fitness ahead of the all-important US Open . Notably, the Serb has won the National Bank Open, one of the nine Masters 1000 events, four times. Have a look at his notable records at Masters 1000 tournaments.

Stats Most titles and match-wins Between 2007 and 2023, Djokovic has won as many as 40 Masters 1000 titles, the most (men's singles). His former rivals Rafael Nadal (36) and Roger Federer (26) are the only other players to have won 20-plus such honors. Notably, Djokovic has also been part of most finals (60) and semi-finals (79). He owns the most Masters 1000 match-wins (414-94).

Information Career Golden Masters twice It is worth noting that Djokovic remains the only player to have won all nine active Masters 1000 events, a feat known as the Career Golden Masters. Moreover, the Serb has unlocked this achievement twice, which means winning every Masters 1000 event at least twice.

Information Breakdown of his titles Djokovic's 40 titles include seven at Paris Masters, six at Miami and Rome Masters, five at Indian Wells, four at Canada and Shanghai Masters, three at Madrid and Cincinnati Masters, and two at Monte-Carlo Masters.

Unique records A look at unique records Djokovic won six of his 40 Masters 1000 titles in 2015 alone. No other player has more such titles in a year. The Serb also won five honors in 2011, making him the only player with five-plus titles in multiple years. He also owns the most Masters 1000 match-wins in a year (39). Djokovic lost a solitary match in 2011 (33-1).