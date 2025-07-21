Lowest T20I totals of Pakistan on Bangladesh soil

Bangladesh hammered Pakistan by seven wickets in 1st T20I at Shere Bangla National Stadium. A disciplined bowling effort saw Bangladesh bowl Pakistan out for 110 in 19.3 overs. As per Cricbuzz, this was the first instance of Bangladesh bowling out Pakistan in a T20I. This is also Pakistan's third-lowest T20I total on Bangladesh soil. Have a look at this list.

#1 82 vs West Indies, Mirpur, 2014 Pakistan's lowest-ever T20I total in Bangladesh came during the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup. They were bundled out for 82 while chasing 167 against West Indies in Mirpur. Only four players scored in double figures for Pakistan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan also recorded their second-lowest total in T20I history. The lowest is 74 against Australia in 2012.

#2 83 vs India, Mirpur, 2016 Nearly two years later, Pakistan perished for just 83 against arch-rivals India in Mirpur. In a crucial T20 Asia Cup encounter, Pakistan's batting tanked, with only two batters scoring in double figures. Despite falling for a paltry score, Pakistan reduced India to 8/3 with Mohammad Amir's ferocious opening spell. However, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh steadied the ship. India later claimed a five-wicket win.