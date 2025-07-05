Asitha Fernando claims his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs: Stats 

Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando produced a career-best spell as Bangladesh were folded for 248 while batting first in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fast bowler ran through the opposition's line-up and claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. After drawing the first blood in the game, Fernando dismantled the middle and lower order.

Spell A fine spell from Fernando Fernando struck in the very third over of the game, trapping opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim (7) cheaply. He then got rid of Shamim Hossain, who looked dangerous during his 22-run stay. Jaker Ali (24) and Hasan Mahmud (0) were his other victims. Meanwhile, the Tigers were powered by fifties from Parvez Hossain Emon (67) and Towhid Hridoy (51).

Stats Decoding his ODI numbers Fernando finished with 4/35 from nine overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this spell has taken his tally to 27 wickets from 22 ODIs at 28.14 (ER: 5.67). Playing his second ODI against Bangladesh, he has raced to five wickets at 14.60. This was overall his sixth four-wicket haul in List A cricket as he now owns 132 wickets at 22-plus (5W: 3).