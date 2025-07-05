Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams record-shattering century vs England U19: Details

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old Indian cricket prodigy, has been on a rampage in the ongoing Youth series against England. In the fourth ODI of the five-match series at Worcester, Suryavanshi scored a blistering century off just 52 balls. This is now the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs. The left-handed opener's aggressive batting style left England's bowlers searching for answers throughout the match. Suryavanshi eventually departed for 143 off 78 balls, having slammed 13 fours and 10 sixes.

Praise Suryavanshi's aggressive knock draws praise Suryavanshi's explosive innings drew widespread praise from commentators and fans alike. One commentator even said, "Vaibhav Suryavanshi is like Yuvraj Singh on steroids." The young batsman had a slow start as he adjusted to the conditions in Worcester but soon went on an aggressive spree. He lost his opening partner, Ayush Mhatre (5), in the fourth over to James Minto but continued his assault with Vihaan Malhotra at the other end.

Records Fastest hundred in Youth ODIs Suryavanshi surpassed Kamran Ghulam's record for the fastest Youth ODI century. The Pakistan star previously held this record, having scored a 53-ball hundred against England U-19 in 2013. For India, Raj Angad Bawa's 69-ball hundred against Uganda in the 2022 U-19 World Cup was the previous fastest. At 14 years and 100 days, the dasher also became the youngest centurion in Youth ODIs. He surpassed Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto, who made a century at 14 years and 241 days.

Consistency Stellar performance in the series Before this match, Suryavanshi had scores of 48, 45, and 86 in the ongoing series. The left-hander missed out on a half-century in the first two ODIs but hit the milestone in the third ODI. His performance helped India U19 take a 2-1 lead over England U19. Earlier this week, Suryavanshi and his teammates watched India's second Test against England at Edgbaston where Shubman Gill scored a double century.

DYK Most sixes for India in an U-19 ODI The third Youth ODI saw Suryavanshi smash an incredible nine sixes en route to his 86 runs off just 31 balls. No other Indian has hit as many or more sixes in a U-19 ODI as Suryavanshi's shattered Mandeep Singh's record (8 sixes). The southpaw has now even bettered this record, having hammered 10 sixes in his latest outing.