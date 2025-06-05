What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will be participating in the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League.

This comes after his stellar performance in IPL 2025, where he scored 261 runs at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35 over 15 matches.

His brilliance was pivotal in powering RCB to their maiden title.

Jitesh will lead the NECO Master Blaster team in the upcoming tournament at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium from June 5-15.