Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman, Virat Kohli, has become the highest run-scorer against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The 36-year-old attained the milestone with his 19th run versus PBKS in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Kohli has enjoyed batting against PBKS over the years. He has displaced David Warner at the top.

Here are the key stats.