Virat Kohli becomes highest run-scorer against PBKS in IPL: Stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru talisman, Virat Kohli, has become the highest run-scorer against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.
The 36-year-old attained the milestone with his 19th run versus PBKS in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Kohli has enjoyed batting against PBKS over the years. He has displaced David Warner at the top.
Here are the key stats.
Kohli goes past Warner
Warner, the legendary IPL batter, has scored a total of 1,134 runs against PBKS at 49.30 from 26 matches. He owns 13 half-centuries, having struck at 144.27, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Kohli, who came into this contest with 1,116 runs from 35 matches versus PBKS, has now surpassed Warner.
He has a ton and six half-centuries against the Kings.
Only players with 1,000-plus runs against PBKS
It is worth noting that Kohli and Warner are the only players with 1,000-plus IPL runs against PBKS as of now. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are next on the list with 894 and 880 runs respectively.
Highest run-scorer in IPL history
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has bagged 8,600-plus runs from 267 matches (259 innings) at an average of nearly 40. In addition to 63 fifties, he has clobbered 8 tons. His strike rate goes past 132.