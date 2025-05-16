What's the story

One of the finest openers to have graced the game of cricket, Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from the Test format.

The 38-year-old cricketer ended his red-ball career with a staggering 4,301 runs in 67 Tests at an impressive average of 40.57.

Though Rohit himself led India to some famous wins, the majority of his Test career was played under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Here we decode how Rohit fared in Tests when Kohli was at the helm.