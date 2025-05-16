Rohit Sharma averaged 48-plus in Tests under Kohli's captaincy: Stats
What's the story
One of the finest openers to have graced the game of cricket, Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from the Test format.
The 38-year-old cricketer ended his red-ball career with a staggering 4,301 runs in 67 Tests at an impressive average of 40.57.
Though Rohit himself led India to some famous wins, the majority of his Test career was played under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
Here we decode how Rohit fared in Tests when Kohli was at the helm.
Context
Why does this story matter?
While Rohit made his Test debut in November 2013, Kohli became India's full-time Test skipper in January 2015.
Initially, Rohit batted in the middle order but struggled with consistency.
However, his career changed in 2019 when he moved to an opener.
The decision was made by the team's leadership group, which included captain Kohli and the then-head coach Ravi Shastri.
Rohit's Test career took off thereafter. Meanwhile, Kohli stepped down as India's Test skipper in January 2022.
Stats
Over 2,300 runs under Kohli
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit played 33 of his 67 Test matches under Kohli.
He made 2,397 runs in these games at 48.91.
The tally includes six tons and 12 fifties. Rohit made three tons in his first four outings as a Test opener, all against South Africa.
This includes his only double-hundred in the format as well.
Rohit returned with 529 runs at 132.25 in the aforementioned SA Test series, his best returns in a bilateral Test series.
Opening
Opener Rohit clocked phenomenal numbers against Kohli
Rohit enjoyed a dream run as a Test opener under Kohli.
He made 1,462 runs at 58.48 while opening the proceedings under Kohli's leadership at a jaw-dropping average of 58.48.
The tally includes five tons and four fifties.
No other batter with 1,000-plus runs under Kohli's captaincy clocked a 50-plus average. This list excludes Kohli.
Downfall
Rohit's form declines in 2024
Despite his successful run as an opener, Rohit's form dipped in 2024 where he averaged a mere 24.76 for the year.
His last appearance came during the fourth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series, which India lost, unfortunately.
He was dropped after this match from the fifth game of the series as India conceded it with a scoreline of 1-3.
Stats
Here are his other unique Test records
Rohit scored a stunning 177 in his debut match against West Indies, the second-highest by an Indian debutant.
He led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine, and drawing three.
Each of Rohit's 12 Test tons resulted in victories for India.
Rohit hit the second-most sixes by an Indian in Test cricket.
His tally of 88 maximums is only behind that of Virender Sehwag (90).