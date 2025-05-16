Virat Kohli recorded fifth-most Test runs at number four: Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world on May 12 by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, just ahead of India's five-match series in England.
The decision comes after a lukewarm performance in the 2024-25 Test season.
Team India now has the onus to find a suitable successor for Kohli.
The star batter tasted most of his Test success while batting at number four.
Here we decode his stats at the position.
Career
Fifth-most runs at number four in Tests
Notably, Kohli succeeded the legendary Sachin Tendulkar at number four following the latter's international retirement in 2013.
The former aced the challenge and scored a total of 7,564 runs in 160 Test innings at an average of 50.09.
As per ESPNcricinfo, only Tendulkar (13,492), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (9,509), South Africa's Jacques Kallis (9,033), and England's Root (7,745) have hammered four runs at the position.
Stats
Most double-tons at number four
Kohli smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career, and each of them came while batting at number four.
No other batter has as many or more hundreds in this regard.
Meanwhile, Kohli's overall tally at number four includes 26 centuries and 21 half-centuries.
Only Tendulkar (44), Kallis (35), and Jayawardene (30) scored more tons at the position.
Gundappa Viswanath (12) is the only other Indian with 10-plus hundreds at number four.
Captain
Most runs as captain at number four
5,605 of Kohli's Test runs at number four have come while leading the side at 57.19.
No other captain has 5,000 runs at the position.
Root (4,222) is the only other number-four batter with 4,000-plus runs.
While captain Kohli hammered 20 hundreds at number four, Jayawardene is next on the list with 14 hundreds.
Each of Kohli's seven double-tons came while leading the team. No other captain has even four such scores at number four.
Records
His other records at number four
Kohli is one of only five Indian batters to have an individual score of 250 or more in Tests.
He scored an unbeaten 254* against South Africa in 2019.
This remains the highest individual score for India by a number four batter in Tests.
Interestingly, Kohli owns the top-three scores by an Indian captain in Tests.
His 254* is also the fifth-highest unbeaten score by a number-four batter.
More stats
Home and away numbers at number four
In 40 home Test matches at number four, Kohli scored 3,175 runs at 58.79.
He has 11 tons and four fifties under his belt.
In 57 away matches, Kohli bagged 4,269 runs at 45.90 with 15 tons and 17 fifties.
Lastly, in two neutral venue matches, he managed 120 runs at 30.
Meanwhile, India won 50 Tests when Kohli operated at number four. The star batter made 3,893 runs in these games at 54.06 (100s: 12, 50s: 11).
Career highlights
Presenting his overall numbers
Kohli's Test career was phenomenal, to say the least.
He retired with a staggering 9,230 runs from 123 Tests at an average of 46.85.
His record features 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries scored since his debut in 2011 against West Indies.
Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122) are the only Indians ahead of Kohli in terms of Test runs.