May 16, 202509:53 am

What's the story

Virat Kohli shocked the cricket world on May 12 by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, just ahead of India's five-match series in England.

The decision comes after a lukewarm performance in the 2024-25 Test season.

Team India now has the onus to find a suitable successor for Kohli.

The star batter tasted most of his Test success while batting at number four.

Here we decode his stats at the position.