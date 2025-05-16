James Anderson to play first professional match after Test retirement
After a year-long hiatus, legendary bowler James Anderson is all set to make a return to competitive cricket.
The 42-year-old will be seen wearing the Lancashire jersey in their upcoming Rothesay County Championship clash against Derbyshire.
It will be a grand comeback for Anderson who had bid farewell to England cricket at Lord's nearly a year ago.
His absence from competitive play was due to a calf injury which kept him out of the first five games of the season.
Team dynamics
Anderson's return comes amid Lancashire's struggle
Anderson's return to the field comes at a crucial time for Lancashire, who are currently struggling in Division Two of the Rothesay County Championship.
The team is yet to secure a win this season and sits at the bottom of their division.
In light of these struggles, Keaton Jennings stepped down as captain earlier this week.
Anderson's presence in the squad could provide much-needed inspiration and boost their performance on the field.
Career transition
Anderson's journey from player to consultant and back
Since his retirement from international cricket, Anderson has been working as a bowling consultant for the national team while also attempting to return to competitive cricket.
Earlier this year, he had signed a new one-year deal with Lancashire.
Although he missed the first few games due to injury, his desire and dedication to return have been visible through this transitional phase of his career.
Career
Third-most wickets in Test cricket
Anderson retired last year as the only fast bowler to have taken over 700 wickets in Test cricket, finishing with a tally of 704 at 26.45.
Only two bowlers, Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708), took more Test wickets than Anderson.
He signed off with 188 Test appearances, second only to Sachin Tendulkar (200).
Overall, he has claimed 1,126 wickets from 298 First-Class apperances at 24.52.
32 of his 48 FC fifers have come in Tests.