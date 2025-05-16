What's the story

After a year-long hiatus, legendary bowler James Anderson is all set to make a return to competitive cricket.

The 42-year-old will be seen wearing the Lancashire jersey in their upcoming Rothesay County Championship clash against Derbyshire.

It will be a grand comeback for Anderson who had bid farewell to England cricket at Lord's nearly a year ago.

His absence from competitive play was due to a calf injury which kept him out of the first five games of the season.