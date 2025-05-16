CWI seeks autonomy over Olympic representation for West Indies
What's the story
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has shown its interest in deciding who will represent the West Indies at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, if they qualify, as per Cricbuzz.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and LA28 are yet to finalize how to select six teams each in men's and women's categories.
This could be through rankings, a pathway tournament, or allotting spots to each continent.
Representation rights
CWI's stance on Olympic representation
CWI's CEO Chris Dehring clarified the organization's stance.
He said if the ICC uses rankings as a method and the West Indies men's team finishes 5th, they would get the right to choose which of their countries would represent them at the Olympics.
This way, individual nations are not left out because their team is unable to participate as 'West Indies.'
Collaborative approach
CWI's commitment to ICC and Olympic qualification process
The West Indies board has once again reiterated its commitment to work with the ICC.
They want to shape a qualification process that aligns with both the Olympic spirit and the realities of cricket in the Caribbean.
This statement reflects their dedication toward creating an inclusive and fair system for all participating nations.
Formal request
CWI's request to ICC for Olympic qualification discussions
In a formal communication with the International Cricket Council (ICC), CWI requested that "the unique configuration of West Indies cricket be fairly accommodated in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding qualification for cricket at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games."
This request highlights their desire for a fair representation of all Caribbean nations in Olympic cricket.
Proposed pathways
CWI proposes 2 qualification pathways for Olympic cricket
CWI has proposed two inclusive and practical qualification pathways to allow Caribbean nations to participate in Olympic cricket.
CWI president Dr. Kishore Shallow emphasized that "the Caribbean has always punched above its weight at the Olympics, inspiring the world with our athletic brilliance."
He insisted Cricket's return to the Games in 2028 must not exclude young cricketers from pursuing their dreams of competing on this global stage.