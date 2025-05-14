Which bowler dismissed Virat Kohli most times in Tests?
Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, recently brought an end to his illustrious Test career.
Hence, India's 2024-25 Test tour of Australia turned out to be his final Test assignment.
Though Kohli finished with 9,230 Test runs, some bowlers managed to keep him on his toes.
Here we look at the bowlers who trapped him most often in Tests.
#1
James Anderson - 7 times
Despite being touted as one of the best batters of his generation, Kohli often struggled against out-swinging deliveries.
This chink in the armor was brilliantly exploited by legendary England pacer James Anderson.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson dismissed Kohli a total of seven times in Test cricket across 36 innings.
However, Kohli averaged a solid 43.57 against Anderson, scoring 305 runs off 710 balls.
Anderson dismissed Kohli four times in the 2014 home Test series against India.
#2
Nathan Lyon - 7 times
On occasions, Kohli was also been found wanting against top-notch off-spin bowling.
Star Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon also got the better of him on seven occasions (36 innings).
Kohli racked up 573 runs off 1,106 balls against Lyon in the longest format at a sensational average of 81.85.
Lyon also owns the record of dismissing Kohli the joint-most times in India (4).
The remaining dismissal came in the 2023 World Test Championship final in England.
#3
Moeen Ali - 6 times
Another off-spinner who has often breached Kohli's defenses is England's Moeen Ali.
The veteran dismissed Kohli six times across just 17 innings, conceding just 196 runs off 393 balls.
The star Indian batter's average comes down to 32.66 against Moeen.
Moeen dismissed Kohli thrice apiece in home and away conditions.
#4
Mitchell Starc - 6 times
The rivalry between Kohli and Australia's fiery seamer Mitchell Starc has also headlined several India-Australia Test series.
The left-arm pacer dismissed the Indian batter as many as six times across 26 innings.
Meanwhile, Kohli maintained a fine average of 46.33 in this battle. His tally includes 278 runs off 477 balls.
Starc dismissed Kohli twice in BGT 2024-25.
#5
Ben Stokes - 6 times
The only other bowler to trap Kohli at least six times in whites is England skipper Ben Stokes.
The two have squared off in 20 Test innings, with Stokes sending him back on six occasions.
Kohli's tally in this battle reads 112 runs off 160 balls at 37.33.
Stokes dismissed the star batter thrice in home and away matches each.
These bowlers trapped Kohli five times
Australia's Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Scott Boland have all dismissed Kohli five times. South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and England's Stuart Broad and Australia's Peter Siddle are the others to trap him on five occasions.