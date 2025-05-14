What's the story

Former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has received a suspended sentence for a car accident in Australia that killed his wife, fellow Olympian Melissa Hoskins.

A judge in South Australia imposed a roughly 17-month suspended sentence, citing his guilty plea, remorse, and duty as sole carer for their young children.

Dennis admitted last year to an "aggravated act likely to cause harm" after Hoskins was struck by the car he was driving outside the couple's Adelaide home in December.