GT vs MI, Eliminator: How the Impact Players fared
In the IPL 2025 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians (MI) overcame Gujarat Titans (GT) after setting a daunting target of 229 runs.
MI won by 20 runs with Gujarat managing 208/6 in 20 overs.
Notably, 24 runs were needed of the final over and MI conceded just 3.
Richard Gleeson conceded 3 runs from the 1st three balls before Ashwani Kumar bowled three dot balls.
Ashwani
Ashwani shines for MI as an Impact Sub
Ashwani came on as MI's Impact Sub, replacing Rohit Sharma.
He bowled 3.3 overs and conceded 28 runs. He claimed Shahrukh Khan's wicket in the 20th over.
Ashwani was trusted by the MI management once again and he delivered with open arms.
He showed nerves and got the job done.
Information
Sherfane Rutherford scores 15-ball 24 for Gujarat
Sherfane Rutherford was Gujarat's Impact Sub. He scored a 15-ball 24. Rutherford slammed 4 fours, coming on at number 5 for his side. He was dismissed by MI pacer Trent Boult in the 19th over.