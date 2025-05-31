May 31, 202501:31 am

What's the story

In the IPL 2025 Eliminator, Mumbai Indians (MI) overcame Gujarat Titans (GT) after setting a daunting target of 229 runs.

MI won by 20 runs with Gujarat managing 208/6 in 20 overs.

Notably, 24 runs were needed of the final over and MI conceded just 3.

Richard Gleeson conceded 3 runs from the 1st three balls before Ashwani Kumar bowled three dot balls.