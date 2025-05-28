What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant finished the 2025 IPL season on a high.

He slammed an incredible century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, albeit in a losing cause.

The Super Giants, under Pant, failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning only six out of their 14 matches.

Barring his final innings, Pant also had a disappointing run after having acquired a record ₹27 crore deal.

Have a look at his campaign.