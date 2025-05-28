IPL 2025: How Rishabh Pant fared as LSG captain
Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant finished the 2025 IPL season on a high.
He slammed an incredible century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow, albeit in a losing cause.
The Super Giants, under Pant, failed to qualify for the playoffs after winning only six out of their 14 matches.
Barring his final innings, Pant also had a disappointing run after having acquired a record ₹27 crore deal.
Have a look at his campaign.
Stats breakdown
Pant scored 269 runs at 24.45
In IPL 2025, Pant scored 269 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16. In addition to a ton, he also scored a half-century against Chennai Super Kings.
He hit a total of 23 fours and 16 sixes in the season.
Pant's scores in the season reads 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 18, 7, 16*, and 118*.
Century
Historic ton in last league match
In LSG's final league match, Pant scored a brilliant century against the Royal Challengers.
He remained unbeaten on 118 off 61 balls with the help of 11 fours and 8 sixes. Despite his stellar performance, his team lost the match.
Pant now has a century for two different franchises in the IPL. His previous and only other century came for Delhi Capitals in the 2018 edition.
Other notable feats for Pant
As per Cricbuzz, Pant's 54-ball ton is now the fastest for an LSG batter in the tournament. He has also become the fifth batter with multiple IPL centuries at Number 3 or lower in IPL history.
Miserable run in 12 games
It is worth noting that Pant scored just 151 runs off 141 balls from his first 12 innings of IPL 2025. His strike rate was 107.09. Against RCB alone, Pant hammered 118 runs at a strike rate of 193.44.
Auction details
LSG's big bet on Pant
Before IPL 2025, LSG made a record-breaking bid for Pant in the auction, buying him for ₹27 crore. This made him the most expensive player in IPL history.
Pant, who had a base price was ₹2 crore, was given the captaincy thereafter.
Before this, Pant played for Delhi Capitals between 2016 and 2024. He was released by them before the 2025 mega auction.
Career overview
Pant's IPL career at a glance
Pant made his IPL debut in 2016 against Gujarat Lions.
In 125 IPL matches, he has racked up 3,553 runs at an average of 34.16. His tally includes 19 half-centuries in addition to two tons. Pant's career strike rate is 147.21.
His IPL career includes two centuries and 19 half-centuries.
He has hit a total of 319 fours and 170 sixes so far.