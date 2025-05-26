What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 110 runs in their final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The match, played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, witnessed an impressive spell from left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat as his three-fer meant KKR were folded for 168 while chasing a mammoth 279.

His first two victims were Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo has now fallen prey to Unadkat four times apiece in IPL.

Here are further details.