IPL: Decoding Jaydev Unadkat's dominance against Rahane, Narine
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 110 runs in their final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match, played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, witnessed an impressive spell from left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat as his three-fer meant KKR were folded for 168 while chasing a mammoth 279.
His first two victims were Sunil Narine and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo has now fallen prey to Unadkat four times apiece in IPL.
Here are further details.
Spell
A sensational spell from Unadkat
Narine, who got KKR off to a flier, was sent back for a 16-ball 31.
Unadkat trapped him in the fourth over with a brilliant slower delivery.
The southpaw was beaten by pace the ball crashed into the leg-stump.
Meanwhile, Rahane also started aggressively before Unadkat dismissed him for an eight-ball 15 (6th over).
The slower ball did the trick again as Rahane mistimed a big shot.
The ball lobbed up in the air before Abhishek Sharma completed the catch.
Rivalry
Brilliant numbers vs Rahane, Narine
As per ESPNcricinfo, Unadkat dismissed Rahane for the 4th time across six IPL innings.
Rahane owns 35 runs from 34 balls against him as no other left-arm pacer has trapped the batter more times in IPL.
Meanwhile, Narine has also fallen to Unadkat four times (six innings). The former has managed a run-a-ball 28 in this battle.
Only Trent Boult has dismissed Narine as many times in IPL. Meanwhile, Unadkat has not dismissed any other batter four or more times.
Bowling stats
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Unadkat's brilliant show against KKR saw him finish with 3/24 from his four overs.
The well-set Manish Pandey (37) was his final victim.
This took his IPL tally to 110 wickets in 112 matches at an average of 30.58 (ER: 8.87).
10 of his wickets have come in 14 matches for KKR (ER: 8.41).
The pacer finished IPL 2025 with 11 wickets from seven games at 15.90 as his economy reads a brilliant 7.34.