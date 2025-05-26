Bowlers with most wickets for CSK in an IPL edition
Though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a dismal 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Noor Ahmad, a young left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan, stood out for them.
He ended the season with a remarkable 24 wickets from 14 matches, after a brilliant three-wicket haul (3/21) in CSK's last league match against Gujarat Titans.
Meanwhile, here we look at the bowlers with the most wickets for CSK in an IPL season.
#4
Noor Ahmad - 24 wickets in 2025
With his sharp turn and deceptive googlies, Noor bamboozled some of the best batters in the 2025 IPL.
His ability to stay calm under pressure has made him stand out this year.
The spinner claimed a four-fer in CSK's IPL 2025 opener, against Mumbai Indians.
He took 4/18, his career-best figures in the cash-rich league.
Overall, he claimed two four-wicket hauls this season and finished with 24 wickets at 17. His economy is a brilliant 8.16.
#3
Imran Tahir - 26 wickets in 2019
In IPL 2019, former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir broke the age barrier with his exuberance and love for the game.
Despite being nearly 40 then, Tahir played a key role in CSK's run to the final.
He finished with 26 wickets from 17 games at 16.57. His economy was a sensational 6.69 as the tally includes two four-fers (BBI: 4/12).
Tahir continues to be the oldest Purple Cap winner in IPL history.
#2
Dwayne Bravo - 26 wickets in 2015
One of the best T20 players, Dwayne Bravo played a key role in CSK's success.
His experience and slower deliveries made him nearly unplayable in death overs.
In 2015, he took 26 wickets from 17 games at 16.38 and won the Purple Cap for the second time.
The medium pacer recorded an economy of 8.14 as CSK finished as runners-up. Bravo took a solitary four-fer.
#1
Dwayne Bravo - 32 wickets in 2013
Bravo's maiden Purple Cap season came in 2013. He took a total of 32 wickets from 18 games at 15.53 (ER: 7.95).
These are the joint-most wickets by any bowler in an IPL season as Bravo shares the top spot with Harshal Patel.
Meanwhile, Bravo's IPL 2013 tally includes a solitary four-fer as CSK reached the finals but lost to Mumbai Indians in the title game.