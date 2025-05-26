What's the story

Though Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a dismal 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, Noor Ahmad, a young left-arm wrist-spinner from Afghanistan, stood out for them.

He ended the season with a remarkable 24 wickets from 14 matches, after a brilliant three-wicket haul (3/21) in CSK's last league match against Gujarat Titans.

Meanwhile, here we look at the bowlers with the most wickets for CSK in an IPL season.