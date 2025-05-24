Phil Salt slams his 9th IPL fifty, surpasses 50 sixes
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt scored a whirlwind 32-ball 62 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Chasing a target of 232 runs, Salt and Virat Kohli handed RCB a fine start.
After Kohli's dismissal, Salt picked pace and kept RCB going. He fell in the 12th over. Notably, RCB lost thereafter.
Knock
Salt makes his presence felt
RCB added 72 runs in the PP overs with Kohli scoring 42 and Salt managing a 15-ball 20.
Kohli departed in the 7th over with Mayank Agarwal joining the Englishman.
Salt added 40 runs alongside Mayank. He looked good and got to his fifty off 27 balls.
In the 11th over, he hammered Nitish Reddy for a six before being dismissed by Pat Cummins.
Information
How was Salt dismissed?
In the 12th over, Salt shuffled across looking to whip Cummins through the on-side. However, he derived a thick leading edge, sending the ball high up in the air where Harshal Patel took a catch safely running across from mid-off.
Stats
Salt smashes his 46th T20 fifty
Salt scored a 62-run knock from 32 balls. He hit 4 fours and 5 sixes, striking at 193.75.
Salt has raced to 6,980 runs in the 20-over format. He slammed his 46th fifty (100s: 3).
Meanwhile, the former DC and KKR star has amassed 954 runs in the IPL at 32.89. He owns 9 fifties. Salt also surpassed 50 sixes in the IPL (52).
Do you know?
Salt surpasses 300 runs for RCB in IPL 2025
Salt, who was snapped up by RCB in the 2025 IPL mega auction, surpassed 300 runs for the team this season. He owns 301 runs from 10 matches at 30.10. His strike rate is 172-plus. He slammed his third fifty of the season.