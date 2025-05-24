What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Phil Salt scored a whirlwind 32-ball 62 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Chasing a target of 232 runs, Salt and Virat Kohli handed RCB a fine start.

After Kohli's dismissal, Salt picked pace and kept RCB going. He fell in the 12th over. Notably, RCB lost thereafter.