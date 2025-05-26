JioHotstar secures digital rights for India vs England Test series
What's the story
JioHotstar has bagged exclusive digital streaming rights for the upcoming five-Test series between India and England.
As per Cricbuzz, the deal was struck in the last 24 hours after a month-long negotiation with Sony Entertainment Network.
The first match will start on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.
Meanwhile, Sony will hold television broadcast rights and telecast the matches on its Sony Sports network.
Future plans
JioCinema, Sony's agreement extends to 2026 white-ball tour
The partnership between JioHotstar and Sony Entertainment Network isn't just for the upcoming Test series.
It will also extend into India's 2026 white-ball tour of England, which will include three ODIs and five T20Is.
This deal guarantees that fans will have digital access to these matches too.
It must be noted that Sony secured the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) rights last year in an eight-year deal that runs through 2031.
Fixtures
Fixtures: India tour of England, 2025
1st Test: June 20-24 - Headingley.
2nd Test: July 2-6 - Edgbaston, Birmingham.
3rd Test: July 10-14 - Lord's, London.
4th Test: July 23-27 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
5th Test: July 31 - August 4 - The Kia Oval, London.
Before hosting India, the England men's cricket team will face the West Indies at home.
The two sides will engage in three ODIs and as many T20Is between May 29 and June 10.
Record
The 2021 series in England ended in a draw
India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007. The team last toured England for a Test series in 2021.
The visitors led by Virat Kohli claimed a 2-1 lead after beating England at Lord's and The Oval.
However, the delayed fifty Test (due to COVID-19 pandemic) was won by England in 2022.
Meanwhile, the upcoming series would be India's maiden Test assignment following Rohit Sharma and Kohli's retirements from the format.