What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins expressed his disappointment over the team's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Despite managing just six wins from 14 matches, he remains optimistic about their future prospects.

SRH bowed out in style, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"We get wickets like here (New Delhi), we've got to max out and get 250-260...which we didn't," admitted Cummins after SRH's final league game.