'Can't play worse': Pat Cummins on SRH's dismal IPL campaign
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins expressed his disappointment over the team's performance in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Despite managing just six wins from 14 matches, he remains optimistic about their future prospects.
SRH bowed out in style, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 runs at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
"We get wickets like here (New Delhi), we've got to max out and get 250-260...which we didn't," admitted Cummins after SRH's final league game.
Statement
Cummins gutted with SRH's campaign
SRH, who were the runners-up of the last season, looked far away from their best.
Cummins admitted that they could not have played worse than they did in IPL 2025.
"With the caliber of the players we have, we can't play any worse than what we did earlier, (in the season)" he noted.
"With the players we have, we should be making the finals; this year we didn't."
Season recap
SRH's inconsistent performance but great finish
The SRH captain emphasized the team's inconsistent middle phase as a major reason for their failure.
However, he did mention an amazing end to the season with a thumping win, where they scored 278 runs.
"Amazing finish. The last few games of the season, lots of things clicked and it was scary to watch that kind of batting" Cummins said
Notably, SRH won each of their last three games.
Pitch challenges
Cummins reflects on team's adaptability to different pitches
Reflecting on the team's struggle to adapt to the different pitches of IPL 2025 (not as flat as 2024), Cummins stressed on the need for adaptability.
"We get wickets like here (New Delhi), we've got to max out and get 250-260, and other ones where we need to graft and get to 170,"
Despite the challenging season, Cummins is happy with his squad as he also acknowledged the difficulties posed by injuries.