Abhishek Sharma completes 4,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma attained a new milestone in the 20-over format.
Abhishek scored a brisk 17-ball 34 versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 65 of the IPL 2025 season.
He added 54 runs alongside Travis Head before being dismissed.
His effort alongside contributions from other batters helped SRH get to 231/6.
Notably, Abhishek has surpassed 4,000 T20 runs. Here's more.
Numbers
A look at Abhishek's numbers
Abhishek's 34-run knock saw him complete 4,000 runs in the 20-over format.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 4,002 runs at 31.51 from 145 matches (141 innings). His strike rate is 166-plus. He has 7 hundreds and 22 fifties.
Notably, 1,784 of his runs in 20 overs cricket has come in the IPL at 27.03.
For India, he owns 535 T20I runs as well.