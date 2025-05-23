Abhishek's 34-run knock saw him complete 4,000 runs in the 20-over format.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 4,002 runs at 31.51 from 145 matches (141 innings). His strike rate is 166-plus. He has 7 hundreds and 22 fifties.

Notably, 1,784 of his runs in 20 overs cricket has come in the IPL at 27.03.

For India, he owns 535 T20I runs as well.