Presenting the highest team totals against KKR in IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stunned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the show, smashing an explosive century off just 37 balls at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
His innings helped SRH post the third-highest IPL total (278/3).
KKR were folded for 168 runs in response, hence losing by 110 runs.
Here we decode the highest totals against KKR in IPL history.
#1
278/3 by SRH, 2025
Openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma laid the foundation in the aforementioned game as SRH hammered 79/0 in the powerplay.
While the latter perished for 32, Head scored a commanding 76 off 40 balls.
Klaasen, who was promoted to number three, aced the final 10 overs as he finished with an unbeaten 105 off just 39 balls.
SRH hence finished with a mammoth 278/3 before restricting KKR to 168/10.
#2
262/2 by PBKS, 2024
Punjab Kings stunned KKR at Eden Gardens last year by registering highest successful run chase in T20 history.
Chasing 262, Punjab floored the Knights, riding on a brilliant hundred from Jonny Bairstow (108* from 48 balls).
While Prabhsimran Singh hit a 20-ball 54, Shashank Singh (28-ball 68*) aced the finisher's role as PBKS (262/2) crossed the line with eight balls to spare.
#3
238/3 by LSG, 2025
Lucknow Super Giants hammered 238/3 against KKR at Eden Gardens earlier in the season.
Substantial knocks from Mitchell Marsh (48-ball 81) and Nicholas Pooran (87* off 36 balls) powered the Super Giants in Kolkata.
Alongside Aiden Markram (47 off 28 balls), Marsh added 99 runs for the opening wicket.
A fine knock from Ajinkya Rahane (61 off 35) went in vain as KKR (234/7) narrowly fell short.