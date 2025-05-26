May 26, 202511:27 am

What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stunned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final league of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the show, smashing an explosive century off just 37 balls at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

His innings helped SRH post the third-highest IPL total (278/3).

KKR were folded for 168 runs in response, hence losing by 110 runs.

Here we decode the highest totals against KKR in IPL history.