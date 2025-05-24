Ajit Agarkar explains Mohammed Shami's exclusion from India's Test squad
What's the story
BCCI selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar has explained why veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami was left out of India's squad for the upcoming Test series against England.
Despite his vast experience and contribution to Indian cricket, Shami's exclusion left many puzzled.
The decision was announced when BCCI declared its formidable squad for the England tour with Shubman Gill as captain.
Injury concerns
Shami's MRI scans revealed new injury setbacks
Agarkar revealed that Shami had taken a few MRIs, which revealed new injury issues. As a result, the BCCI medical team ruled him unfit for the entire England tour. This eventually resulted in his omission from the Test squad.
Agarkar said, "He's had a little bit of a setback over the past week, got some MRIs done. Wasn't going to be able to play five Tests."
Selection rationale
BCCI's decision was based on Shami's fitness
Further explaining the decision to exclude Shami, Agarkar said it was based on his fitness level.
He said, "Don't think his workload is where he needs to be. Medical guys told he'll be ruled out."
The selection committee had hoped Shami would play some part in the series but opted to select fit players instead of waiting for an unfit player.
Performance overview
Shami's career stats and future prospects
Shami has been India's trump card, especially in the Asian subcontinent, with his lethal seam bowling.
Shami has picked 229 Test wickets in 64 matches at an average of 27.71 runs per wicket, providing a breakthrough approximately every 8.3 overs.
However, considering his age and persistent fitness issues, he might have played his last Test for India.
The pacer last played a Test match during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023