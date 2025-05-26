What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their otherwise dismal Indian Premier League 2025 campaign on a high, defeating table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

CSK posted 230/5 while batting first before folding the Titans for 147.

GT hence suffered their worst defeat in terms of runs (83).

Here we decode GT's largest losses by runs in IPL history.