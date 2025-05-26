Revisiting GT's biggest defeats by runs in IPL history
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their otherwise dismal Indian Premier League 2025 campaign on a high, defeating table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in a one-sided affair at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
CSK posted 230/5 while batting first before folding the Titans for 147.
GT hence suffered their worst defeat in terms of runs (83).
Here we decode GT's largest losses by runs in IPL history.
#4
33 runs vs LSG, 2024
Lucknow Super Giants thrashed GT by 33 runs last year at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Super Giants bowled exceedingly well and defended a paltry-looking 163-run total.
Contributions from Marcus Stoinis (58), KL Rahul (33), Nicholas Pooran (32*), and Ayush Badoni (20) powered LSG.
Though GT openers Sudharsan (31) and Shubman Gill (19) added 54 runs, the team faltered thereafter and got bundled out for 130.
Yash Thakur claimed a fifer.
#3
33 runs vs LSG, 2025
GT suffered another 33-run defeat at the hands of LSG earlier this season.
LSG set an imposing total of 235/2 in Ahmedabad, thanks to Mitchell Marsh's 117 and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 56.
In response, Gujarat saw Shahrukh Khan slam a valiant 57 runs from 29 balls. However, they failed to scale down LSG's target (202/9).
Pacer William O'Rourke was superb for the Super Giants, managing 3/27 from his 4 overs.
#2
63 runs vs CSK, 2024
CSK defeated GT by 63 runs in the 2024 IPL game at home (MA Chidambaram Stadium).
A fiery 23-ball 51 from Shivam Dube helped the defending champions compile 206/6 while batting first.
Rachin Ravindra (46 off 20 balls) made great utilization of the powerplay overs.
Meanwhile, the Titans were off to a poor start, losing both openers inside five overs.
Though Sai Sudharsan (38) showcased some fight, GT were restricted to 143/8.
#1
83 runs vs CSK, 2025
CSK's innings in the aforementioned Ahmedabad game began with Devon Conway (52) and Ayush Mhatre (34) playing solid knocks up front.
Urvil Patel (37) and Shivam Dube (17) then kept the momentum going by maintaining the run rate above 10 before Dewald Brevis's 23-ball 53 took CSK to 230/5.
Sai Sudharsan (41) was the only GT batter to score over 25 as they were all out for 147 (18.3 overs).
Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad dismissed three batters each.