Batters with multiple IPL tons at Number 3 or lower
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen hammered a whirlwind 37-ball century versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Klaasen's ton powered the Orange Army to a record 278/3 in 20 overs. They later bowled KKR out for 168.
As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen became the fourth batter with multiple tons from Number 3 or lower in the IPL.
#1
AB de Villiers: 3 hundreds
The legendary AB de Villiers hammered three tons batting at Number 3 or lower in the IPL.
The South African dasher played 184 IPL matches and scored 5,162 runs at 39.70. In addition to three centuries, de Villiers hammered 40 fifties.
As many as 4,491 of ABD's runs came for RCB at 41.20 (SR: 158.63). He was their acclaimed match-winner in the tournament.
#2
Sanju Samson: 3 hundreds
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson jointly occupies the top spot on this list, with de Villiers.
Like the former Proteas batter, Samson owns three tons at Number 3 or lower.
In what has been a stellar IPL career, the RR skipper also has 26 half-centuries. He has racked up 4,704 runs from 177 matches at an average of 30.94.
#3
Suryakumar Yadav: 2 hundreds
Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav follows Samson and de Villiers with two such tons.
Each of his two IPL centuries has come batting at Number 3 or lower. He also has 28 half-centuries (overall).
In 163 matches, SKY has hammered over 4,100 runs at an average of 34-plus. His strike rate of over 148 often grabs the eyeballs.
Information
Heinrich Klaasen: 2 hundreds
As mentioned, Klaasen is the latest entrant on this list. His two IPL tons have come outside of the top two spots. In 49 games, he has racked up 1,480 runs at an incredible strike rate of 169.72.