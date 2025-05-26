What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen hammered a whirlwind 37-ball century versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 68 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Klaasen's ton powered the Orange Army to a record 278/3 in 20 overs. They later bowled KKR out for 168.

As per Cricbuzz, Klaasen became the fourth batter with multiple tons from Number 3 or lower in the IPL.