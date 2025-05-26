What's the story

Keacy Carty's stunning 170 (142) powered West Indies to 385/7 in the third and final ODI against hosts Ireland at the Castle Avenue in Dublin.

This is now WI's second-highest ODI score as they won the game by 197 runs via DLS Method.

Meanwhile, this was Carty's second successive ODI ton as he made 102 in the second ODI as well.

Here we decode his profile.