WI's Keacy Carty slams back-to-back ODI centuries: Decoding his profile
What's the story
Keacy Carty's stunning 170 (142) powered West Indies to 385/7 in the third and final ODI against hosts Ireland at the Castle Avenue in Dublin.
This is now WI's second-highest ODI score as they won the game by 197 runs via DLS Method.
Meanwhile, this was Carty's second successive ODI ton as he made 102 in the second ODI as well.
Here we decode his profile.
Knocks
Two brilliant hundreds from Carty
Carty made 102 off 109 balls in the second ODI as WI finished at 352/8 in the eventually abandoned game.
The dasher slammed 13 fours and a six while batting at number three as none of the Irish bowlers looked effective against him.
Carty was even more lethal in the final game, hammering 170 off 142 balls. He smashed 15 boundaries and eight sixes as WI posted a mammoth score.
Feats
Carty scripts this milestone
According to ESPNcricinfo, Carty's 170 is now the joint-sixth highest ODI score by a WI batter. He went level with Shai Hope.
However, he is only behind the great Vivian Richards (189* and 181) in terms of the highest score by a non-opener for WI.
Meanwhile, Carty also scripted the joint-third highest score against Ireland in the 50-over format.
Debut
Carty's debut: A milestone for Sint Maarten
Carty's historic international debut on May 31, 2022, in an ODI against the Netherlands, was a major milestone not just in his career but also for Sint Maarten.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the first player born in Saint Martin/Sint Maarten to play for the West Indies.
The then 25-year-old did not get to bat in that contest.
Stats
Here are his stats
The 170 was Carty's third ODI ton as it took his tally to 1278 runs from 34 games at a sensational average of 49.15.
The tally includes five fifties as well as his strike rate is 81.66. Among WI batters with over 1,000 runs in this format, only Hope (49.72) averages more.
Overall in List A cricket, the 28-year-old has raced to 2,160 from 71 games at 36.61 (100s: 5, 50s: 9).
Information
Carty has played five Tests as well
Notably, Carty has played five Test matches as well since his debut in the format in August 2024. He has managed just 179 runs at 17.90 in whites so far with 42 being his best score. His overall First-Class average (27.42) is not great either.