Sourav Ganguly's brother, wife narrowly escape disaster as boat flips
Snehasish Ganguly, the brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and his wife narrowly escaped a tragedy during a vacation in Puri.
He and his wife, Arpita, were enjoying a water sports activity when their speedboat capsized on Saturday evening.
Luckily, lifeguards rescued them from the sea.
The Puri district administration has now launched an inquiry into this incident.
Inquiry launched into boat capsizing incident
"We have started an investigation to find out the circumstances leading to the mishap," Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.
Expressing his trauma over the incident, Snehasish said, "I am still in trauma. It was a very lucky escape."
He thanked the lifeguards who came to their rescue.
His wife Arpita also shared her harrowing experience, stating if there were more people on the boat, it would not have flipped.
Survivors express gratitude, raise concerns
"There was a capacity of 10 people on the boat, but due to the greed for money, they allowed only three to four people on board. This was the last boat to go into the sea for the day."
"We had raised concerns over going into the sea, but the operators told us that it is fine," NDTV quoted Arpita as saying.
Visuals from Puri
Call for stricter regulations in water sports
Arpita also urged authorities to ban such sports on Puri beach due to rough sea conditions and pledged to write a letter demanding stricter regulations for water sports activities.
"Authorities should ban these sports here. Puri Beach has a very rough sea. I will write a letter to the Superintendent of Police and the Chief Minister once I go back to Kolkata, asking them to stop watersports here," she said.