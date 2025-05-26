What's the story

Snehasish Ganguly, the brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and his wife narrowly escaped a tragedy during a vacation in Puri.

He and his wife, Arpita, were enjoying a water sports activity when their speedboat capsized on Saturday evening.

Luckily, lifeguards rescued them from the sea.

The Puri district administration has now launched an inquiry into this incident.