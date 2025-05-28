What's the story

England are set to host West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on May 29.

England will begin their white-ball era under new captain Harry Brook.

Several England players were recently seen in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, West Indies warmed up for the England tour with a 1-1 affair (3-match series) versus Ireland.

Here we decode the statistical preview.