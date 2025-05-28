England vs West Indies, ODI series 2025: Statistical preview
What's the story
England are set to host West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on May 29.
England will begin their white-ball era under new captain Harry Brook.
Several England players were recently seen in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, West Indies warmed up for the England tour with a 1-1 affair (3-match series) versus Ireland.
Here we decode the statistical preview.
England
England announce their Playing XI for the ODI series opener
On Wednesday, England announced their Playing XI for the 1st ODI of a three-match series against the West Indies.
Notably, Jamie Smith will open the innings for England along with Ben Duckett.
England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, and Adil Rashid.
H2H
A look at the H2H record between the two sides
As per ESPNcricinfo, England and West Indies have met each other on 108 occasions in ODI cricket. England have pocketed 54 wins complared to West Indies' 48. 6 games have had no results.
In England, the teams have met 40 times. England have won 23 matches to WI's 15. 2 matches have had no results.
Runs
Joe Root and Shai Hope are key batters
Among active players, Joe Root, who was seen recently in the England vs Zimbabwe one-off Test match, owns 804 ODI runs versus WI from 17 matches (15 innings) at 67. He has 4 tons and three fifties.
For WI, Shai Hope is their leading scorer versus England among active players. Hope owns 647 runs at 43.12 with the help of two tons (50s: 3).
Bowlers
Rashid and Joseph are key bowlers
Among active players, England's Adil Rashid owns 23 scalps from 17 matches (14 innings) versus WI at 29.82. He owns one five-wicket haul.
For WI, pacer Alzarri Joseph has played 8 matches versus England and has claimed 17 wickets at an impressive 26.52.
Milestones
Root and Rashid chase these milestones
Root is the 2nd-highest scorer of England in ODIs with 6,859 runs at 47.96. He is on the verge of becoming England's top scorer by surpassing Eoin Morgan (6,957).
Root (41) can become England's highest half-centurion in ODIs by surpassing Morgan (42).
Rashid is set to feature in his 150th ODI for England in the 1st clash, becoming the 3rd Englishman to do so.
Player focus
Player focus: Keacy Carty
Keacy Carty smashed successive centuries for WI in their recently concluded ODI series versus Ireland.
He smashed 170 in the 3rd ODI after having smacked 102 in the 2nd encounter.
The 170 was Carty's third ODI ton as it took his tally to 1,278 runs from 34 games at a sensational average of 49.15.
The tally includes five fifties as well.