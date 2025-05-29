Hasan Ali floors Bangladesh with fifer in 1st T20I: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali produced a match-winning spell of 5/30 as his side claimed a massive 37-run win over Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held in Lahore.
Pakistan scored 201/7 in 20 overs, riding on Salman Agha's fifty.
In response, Hasan led the charge as Bangladesh folded for a dismal 164 runs in 19.2 overs.
Here are further details.
Bowling
A solid bowling effort from Hasan
Hasan bowled 3.2 overs for his 30 runs. He dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon in the 2nd over, reducing the visitors to 14/1.
In the 4th over, he sent fellow opener Tanzid Hasan back. Hasan scored a valuable 31 from 17 balls.
3 of Hasan's remaining scalps came in the final three overs. He dismissed Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam.
Numbers
Maiden T20I fifer for Hasan
Hasan owns 65 wickets from 52 matches at 22.86.
He claimed his maiden T20I fifer for Pakistan in addition to owning a four-fer.
In 2 matches versus Bangladesh, he has 8 scalps at 6.50, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, Hasan is now the 4th Pakistan bowler with a five-wicket haul in T20Is. He joined Umar Gul (2), Imad Wasim and Sufiyan Muqeem (1 each).
Do you know?
5th bowler with 5-plus wickets in a match versus Bangladesh
As per ESPNcricinfo, Hasan is now the 5th bowler with 5-plus wickets versus Bangladesh in the 20-over format. He joined Deepak Chahar (6/7), Keemo Paul (5/15). Adam Zampa (5/19), and Nuwan Thushara (5/20).