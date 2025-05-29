May 29, 202512:29 am

What's the story

Pakistan's pacer Hasan Ali produced a match-winning spell of 5/30 as his side claimed a massive 37-run win over Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held in Lahore.

Pakistan scored 201/7 in 20 overs, riding on Salman Agha's fifty.

In response, Hasan led the charge as Bangladesh folded for a dismal 164 runs in 19.2 overs.

