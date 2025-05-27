What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) to secure a top-two finish in the points table.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led from the front as PBKS qualified for the playoffs after 11 years.

The MI game saw Iyer complete 500 runs in the season.

Here we look at PBKS batters to smash 30-plus sixes in an IPL edition.