These PBKS batters clocked 30-plus sixes in an IPL edition
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) to secure a top-two finish in the points table.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led from the front as PBKS qualified for the playoffs after 11 years.
The MI game saw Iyer complete 500 runs in the season.
Here we look at PBKS batters to smash 30-plus sixes in an IPL edition.
#5
KL Rahul - 30 sixes in 2021
KL Rahul was also the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2021.
The then PBKS captain racked up 626 runs from 14 matches at an average of 62.60, as per ESPNcricinfo
He managed to hit six fifties that season with the best score of 98*.
He had a strike rate of 138.80 as the dasher tallied 30 maximums. Rahul left the PBKS camp after the 2021 edition.
#4
Shreyas Iyer - 31 sixes in 2025
As mentioned, Iyer has been in phenomenal form this IPL season.
Across 14 matches, he has scored 514 runs at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.91.
His impressive run includes five fifties with a top score of 97*.
The batter ended the league stage of the competition with 31 sixes. He can certainly enhance this tally in playoffs.
#3
KL Rahul - 32 sixes in 2018
Rahul had a ground-breaking IPL season in 2018, where he smashed 659 runs across 12 games at 54.91 for Punjab.
It was his maiden season with PBKS as he struck at a brilliant rate of 158.41. The tally includes six fifties with 95* being his best score.
He hammered 32 sixes that year. Rahul finished as the third-highest run-getter of that season as well.
#2
Liam Livingstone - 34 sixes in 2022
Liam Livingstone started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals in 2019, but it was with PBKS that he really came into his own.
He displayed his phenomenal hitting prowess in IPL 2022 by scoring 437 runs across 14 games at a stunning strike rate of 182.08 (Average: 36.41).
The England dasher tallied four fifties and as many as 34 sixes.
#2
Chris Gayle - 34 sixes in 2019
Chris Gayle enjoyed a sensational season while opening the batting for PBKS in IPL 2019.
The southpaw scored 490 runs in 13 matches at 40.83, including a blistering 99 not out against his former team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (50s: 4).
His tally of 34 sixes was the second-most for any batter that season as his strike rate was a sensational 153.60.
#1
Glenn Maxwell - 36 sixes in 2014
Glenn Maxwell tops this list thanks to his destructive show in IPL 2014.
The Australian star was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as he played one sensational knock after another for PBKS.
He hit a whopping 36 sixes as he punctured bowlers with a tally of 552 runs at 34.50, as per ESPNcricinfo (50s: 4).
While he finished as the season's third-highest run-getter, his strike rate (187.75) was the best among batters with at least 200 runs.