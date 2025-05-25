Will MS Dhoni feature in IPL 2026? CSK captain clarifies
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted at his possible return to the 2026 Indian Premier League season.
The comes after CSK's thumping win against Gujarat Titans in their final IPL 2025 encounter.
The Dhoni-led Yellow Army racked up 230/5 before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 147.
Although CSK failed to make the playoffs, Dhoni's post-match interview once again gave his fans the jitters.
Career crossroads
Dhoni's future plans remain uncertain
In the post-match interview, Dhoni said, "I have four to five months to make a decision, there is no hurry." He stressed on the importance of staying fit and giving your best.
The legendary cricketer, while speaking to Harsha Bhogle, added if players were to retire on the basis of performance, many would retire at just 22 years.
Like every season, Dhoni yet again teased his potential retirement.
Decision
Have plenty of time to decide: Dhoni
Dhoni revealed his post-retirement plans saying, "I will go back to Ranchi and enjoy some bike rides." He neither confirmed he would retire nor return to the sport.
"I have plenty of time. I will think about it and then decide," he said.
Notably, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
CSK
CSK's run in IPL 2025
CSK, the five-time IPL champions, had a horrendous run as they were knocked out of the playoffs. They lost 10 of their 14 games.
The untimely ouster of regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad due to an injury worsened CSK's batting woes. Therefore, Dhoni had to take over midway through the season.
It was only in the latter half of the season that players like Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis shone through.
Dhoni
How Dhoni fared in the season
Earlier this month, it was reported that Dhoni is not planning to retire after the ongoing IPL season, though he is likely to leave captaincy.
Despite batting at even Number 9 in IPL 2025, Dhoni could be seen next season.
He finished the season with 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.17.
Dhoni, known for his finishing skills, failed to do so on quite a few occasions.
Presence
Legacy of Dhoni, the leader
Dhoni's presence is considered crucial for CSK to return to their best, like their championship-winning year in 2023.
His role as a wicket-keeper, late-order batter, and an astute leader is deemed irreplaceable in this transitional phase.
Also, it is worth noting that Dhoni's physical condition has improved compared to the last two years.
However, persistent knee issues haven't allowed to bat many overs.