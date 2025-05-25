What's the story

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has hinted at his possible return to the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

The comes after CSK's thumping win against Gujarat Titans in their final IPL 2025 encounter.

The Dhoni-led Yellow Army racked up 230/5 before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 147.

Although CSK failed to make the playoffs, Dhoni's post-match interview once again gave his fans the jitters.