IPL 2025: Which teams will seal top two spots?
What's the story
The high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 22.
The unexpected defeat has paved the way for other teams to finish in the top two of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.
Though the four teams qualifying for playoffs have already been decided, stakes are still high in the remaining league games.
Here we decode the top two qualification scenarios.
Format
Advantages of finishing in top two
As mentioned, the top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final.
Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2.
The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) will be the other finalist.
Hence, teams finishing in the top two will have an additional chance to qualify.
Standings
Current IPL points table and remaining matches
As it stands, GT have 18 points from 13 matches, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings both have 17 points from as many as 12 games.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) are also in the race with 16 points from their 13 matches.
Though MI are currently fourth in the table, their net run rate (+1.292) is the best among the qualified teams.
GT (+0.602), RCB (+0.482), and PBKS (+0.389) trail them.
GT's prospects
GT's fate still in their hands
GT's recent defeat has jeopardized their future in the playoffs.
They need to win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match to finish in the top two.
However, even with 18 points, they can still make it if one of RCB and PBKS lose both their remaining matches and MI lose their last game.
If MI clinch their final game, GT, to qualify with 18 points, would need both RCB and PBKS to lose their remaining games.
RCB and PBKS
RCB and PBKS's paths to top-two finish
RCB can clinch a top-two spot by winning both their remaining matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and LSG.
They could still end up here with just one win if either GT lose their last match or PBKS fail to win both their remaining matches.
Meanwhile, PBKS's remaining matches are against Delhi Capitals (DC) and MI.
While victories in both these games would guarantee them a top-two finish, the Kings would be dependent upon GT and RCB if they win one.
MI's challenge
MI's final match crucial for playoff standings
MI also need a win in their last match against PBKS to keep their hopes alive for a top-two finish.
They would also need help from eliminated teams, ensuring that RCB, PBKS, and GT don't occupy the top two spots.
If MI loste their final league match, they will definitely finish outside the top two and play in the Eliminator round of this season's IPL playoffs.