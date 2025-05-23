What's the story

The high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 22.

The unexpected defeat has paved the way for other teams to finish in the top two of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table.

Though the four teams qualifying for playoffs have already been decided, stakes are still high in the remaining league games.

Here we decode the top two qualification scenarios.