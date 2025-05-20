What's the story

Indian and Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson has completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

He accomplished the milestone with his second maximum against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Notably, Samson became just the fifth Indian to accomplish this milestone. He was eventually dismissed for 41 in the game.

Here we decode his records and stats in the format.