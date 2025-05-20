Sanju Samson completes 350 T20 sixes, joins elite list
What's the story
Indian and Rajasthan Royals batter Sanju Samson has completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.
He accomplished the milestone with his second maximum against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 62 of the IPL 2025 season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Notably, Samson became just the fifth Indian to accomplish this milestone. He was eventually dismissed for 41 in the game.
Here we decode his records and stats in the format.
Milestone analysis
Samson's journey to 350 sixes in T20 cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson achieved the feat of 350 sixes in T20 cricket in 304 matches.
Rohit Sharma (542), Virat Kohli (434), Suryakumar Yadav (368), and MS Dhoni (350) are the other Indians in this club.
Overall in the format, Samson has raced to 7,629 runs at at an average of 29.68 (SR: 137.01).
His tally includes 48 fifties besides six tons.
IPL
Over 200 sixes in IPL
219 of Samson's T20 maximums have been recorded in IPL. The batter has played 177 matches in the league.
The batter has now raced to 4,704 runs in the IPL at an average of 30.94 (50s: 26, 100s: 3).
Having missed several IPL 2025 games due to fitness issues, he finished the season with 285 runs from nine games at 35.62 (50: 1).
Career stats
49 sixes in T20I cricket
Despite debuting in T20Is back in 2015, Samson has only played 42 T20Is till date.
He has scored 861 runs in the format at an average of 25.32 with a strike rate of 152.38.
This includes three tons besides a couple of fifties. 49 of Samson's sixes in the 20-over format have come in T20Is.
The RR star has been a regular part of India's T20I XI for since his return to the team last year.
Record
Samson completes 4,000 IPL runs for RR
The game also saw Samson become just the first batter to complete 4,000 IPL runs for RR.
He has raced to 4,027 runs at an average of 31.70.
The tally includes 23 fifties, a couple of tons, and a strike rate of 141.24.
Jos Buttler (3,055) is the only other batter with over 3,000 runs for the Royals in the IPL.
Knock
A fine hand from Samson
Chasing 188, RR lost the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) in the fourth over.
Samson arrived at number three as he steadied the ship alongside Vaibhav Suryavanshi (57).
They added 98 runs, completely knocking CSK out of the contest. Meanwhile, Samson fell to Ravichandran Ashwin.
He made 41 off 31 balls with the help of three fours and two maximums as RR (188/4) prevailed in 17.1 overs.