What's the story

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to give up alcohol in a bid to stay in peak physical condition for the upcoming series against India and The Ashes.

According to The Telegraph, Stokes's decision comes after he realized that his previous injuries may have been exacerbated by late-night outings.

The 32-year-old cricketer had undergone hamstring surgery last December and has battled recurring injuries since.