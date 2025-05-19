Ben Stokes gives up alcohol to prepare for Test season
What's the story
Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to give up alcohol in a bid to stay in peak physical condition for the upcoming series against India and The Ashes.
According to The Telegraph, Stokes's decision comes after he realized that his previous injuries may have been exacerbated by late-night outings.
The 32-year-old cricketer had undergone hamstring surgery last December and has battled recurring injuries since.
Personal journey
Stokes's commitment to sobriety
Stokes told The Telegraph that he has been alcohol-free since January 2, when he started his rehab after surgery.
On the Untapped podcast, he spoke about his decision: "After my first major injury, I remember the shock of it... thinking, 'How has this happened? We did have a bit of a drink four or five nights ago, could that have played a part? It wouldn't have helped.'"
Injury struggles
Injury history of Stokes
Stokes's injury woes started during 2024 The Hundred in August. This forced him to miss the Test series against Sri Lanka.
He also battled with fitness during the Pakistan series and re-injured himself during a Test match against New Zealand in Hamilton.
Notably, England's home season will start with a one-off Test against Zimbabwe. This will be followed by a grueling five-Test series against India and end six months later with The Ashes.
Future outlook
Determination to return stronger
Stokes said he won't let alcohol come in the way of his recovery and return to the field.
"I said to myself, 'Not until I finish my injury rehab and get back on the field,'" he said.
He also admitted to the additional work off the field, "I feel like I have to work so much harder away from the field, in the gym and all that to give me the best chance of being out there."
Information
Stokes plays only Test cricket
As mentioned, Stokes has been out of action since December after getting injured during the final Test against hosts New Zealand. Notably, Stokes's role is now limited to Test cricket as he refrains from the white-ball formats. However, he hasn't officially given up ODI and T20I cricket.