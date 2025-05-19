India to skip Asia Cup amid tensions with Pakistan: Report
What's the story
As per fresh reports, India has decided to neither participate in nor host the 2025 Asia Cup amid rising cross-border tensions with Pakistan.
The news was confirmed by sources to India Today. The tournament was originally scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
Additionally, the Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which was slated for next month in Sri Lanka, has also been canceled amid the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
Upcoming discussions
Men's Asia Cup decision pending at ACC meeting
The fate of the Men's Asia Cup, due in September, will be decided at an upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
India has already clarified that it won't participate or host this tournament either, sources said.
If India doesn't take part, the event may be canceled or scrapped altogether due to financial implications.
Tournament uncertainty
Withdrawal casts doubt on Asia Cup's future
India's pull-out from the Asia Cup 2025 puts the tournament's future in doubt.
The tournament was scheduled to host five nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh - in a T20I format. It was seen as a lead-up to the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
India won the last Asia Cup edition (2023) after beating Sri Lanka in the final.