What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has entered the record books by taking three different franchises to IPL playoffs.

Under Iyer's leadership, PBKS booked their berth in the IPL 2025 playoffs after a nail-biting 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals.

He had earlier joined an elite list of five players to have captained three IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and now PBKS.