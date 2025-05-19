IPL: Shreyas Iyer becomes first captain with this record
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has entered the record books by taking three different franchises to IPL playoffs.
Under Iyer's leadership, PBKS booked their berth in the IPL 2025 playoffs after a nail-biting 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals.
He had earlier joined an elite list of five players to have captained three IPL teams - Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and now PBKS.
Record
Iyer enters record books
Last year, Iyer led KKR to their third IPL title. They defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
He, therefore, became the first-ever player to lead two different franchises to the IPL final.
In 2020, DC reached the IPL final under Iyer. It was their maiden appearance in the summit clash. However, Mumbai Indians beat DC to claim their fifth IPL honor.
Iyer can now make history by guiding PBKS to the final.
Information
Iyer joins elite group of captains
Iyer's incredible feat puts him alongside other legendary IPL skippers. While Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, and Ajinkya Rahane have captained three different franchises, only Iyer has led three different teams to the playoffs.
Match summary
PBKS's batting prowess leads to playoff qualification
As mentioned, PBKS entered the IPL 2025 playoffs after beating Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Opting to bat, PBKS banked on substantial knocks from Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh. They compiled 219/5, the highest first-innings total in Jaipur.
RR started well with a blistering 76-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, but they could reach 209/7.
Dhruv Jurel's fifty went in vain, with Harpreet Brar taking three wickets.
Information
Iyer's IPL record as captain
Between 2018 and 2025, Iyer has led in 82 IPL matches. He has a remarkable win percentage of 56.09 as captain, having won 46 and lost 32 matches (Super-Over results: 2 and NR: 2).