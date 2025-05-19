What's the story

Zimbabwe cricket team suffered a disappointing 138-run defeat against the Professional County Club Select XI (PCC XI) in their warm-up match.

The game, which took place in Leicester, served as a precursor to Zimbabwe's upcoming Test against England.

The PCC XI declared at 464 for 7 an hour into the final day, setting a challenging target of 392 runs for Zimbabwe to chase.

Zimbabwe managed 253 runs in the 4th innings.