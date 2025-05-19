Zimbabwe fall short in Test warm-up against County XI
Zimbabwe cricket team suffered a disappointing 138-run defeat against the Professional County Club Select XI (PCC XI) in their warm-up match.
The game, which took place in Leicester, served as a precursor to Zimbabwe's upcoming Test against England.
The PCC XI declared at 464 for 7 an hour into the final day, setting a challenging target of 392 runs for Zimbabwe to chase.
Zimbabwe managed 253 runs in the 4th innings.
Batting woes
Zimbabwe's batting struggles lead to defeat
Zimbabwe's batting order failed to chase down the target set by PCC XI.
Post-lunch, they were reduced to 51 for 4, with Hampshire's Eddie Jack taking out three of the top four batsmen.
Despite a solid partnership between Nick Welch and Wessly Madhevere, who added 47 runs together, and Welch and Tafadzwa Tsiga adding another 70 runs, Zimbabwe couldn't pull off a win.
Missed opportunities
Key players fall short in crucial moments
However, Welch couldn't convert his innings into a century as Essex's Jamal Richards struck twice in the evening session.
Despite scoring over 50 for the second time in this match, Tsiga couldn't save Zimbabwe from defeat.
The final three wickets were claimed by spinners Dan Mousley and Jafar Chohan, sealing Zimbabwe's fate.
Zimbabwe faced 66.5 overs in their score of 253.
Match summary
PCC XI's strong 2nd innings secures victory
The PCC XI's Mousley scored a brilliant 154 in his second innings, sharing a 179-run partnership with captain Josh De Caires.
De Caires, who had top-scored with 79 on day one after opting to bat first, added another 84 runs before being stumped by Tsiga off Wellington Masakadza.
Thomas Rew also joined Mousley in scoring a hundred as the PCC XI sped toward their declaration.
Summary of the match
FCC XI scored 330 runs in the 1st innings. De Caires scored 79 with Sebastian Morgan (66*) and Jafer Ali Chohan (56) doing well. Richard Ngarava claimed 3 scalps for Zimbabwe.
In response, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere and Tafadzwa Tsiga scored fifties to help their side get to 403. Mitchell Killeen claimed 3 scalps.
De Caires scored 84 in the 3rd innings with Mousley and Rew slamming hundreds in FCC XI's 464/7d. Zimbabwe perished for 253 thereafter.